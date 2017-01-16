Defensive Tackle Antoine White Transfers To Albany

Penn State defensive tackle Antoine White announced on Twitter on Monday night that he would be transferring to The University at Albany of the FCS ranks. In his tweet, White respectfully thanked the Penn State fans and head coach James Franklin, saying that “Happy Valley will always have a special place in my heart and Penn State will forever be a part of who I am.”

During the 2015 season, White played in 10 of the team’s 13 games. This past season though, he saw action in just seven games. After a big showing in the season opener against Kent State where he recorded five tackles and one and a half sacks, the redshirt sophomore out of Millville, NJ saw less and less action as the season progressed. However, despite less playing time this season, White managed to be more productive as part of defensive line coach Sean Spencer’s Wild Dogs unit this year, finishing 2016 with seventeen tackles compared to ten the year before.

White originally committed to Penn State while Bill O’Brien was still at the helm of the program and followed through on his pledge when Franklin took over in 2014. White will be eligible to play immediately since he’s transferring from the FBS to the FCS.