Happy Valley Launchbox Spring 2017 Applications Closing Soon

Have a startup idea or company that you want to launch but don’t know where to begin? The Happy Valley LaunchBox downtown on Allen Street is currently accepting applications for their Spring 2017 cohort.

The LaunchBox is a no-cost startup accelerator and co-working space through the Invent Penn State initiative. The semester-long program will accept 5 to 7 companies and provide them with a 10-week business boot camp to help grow the business and 24/7 office space and meeting rooms to work from. Companies also get access to free legal, marketing, and funding advice.

Any current undergraduate or graduate student, faculty or staff member, or even members of the local community can apply to the program. Previous companies in the fall 2016 cohort launched a subscription food service, a virtual tour company, and even the first wellness-based brainwave-sensing headphones.

Applications for the spring cohort close Friday, January 20 and require teams to complete an online form detailing the problem they’re trying to solve, the solution, the company’s legal status (if any), who the competitors are, and how the company would benefit from the LaunchBox program.

Ready to take your idea or company to the next level? You can apply to the Happy Valley LaunchBox here.