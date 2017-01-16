Lady Lions Dominate Wisconsin 76-46

Penn State (12-6, 2-4 Big Ten) returned home after a pair of tough road losses to take on Wisconsin. The Badgers (5-13, 0-5 Big Ten) hoped to grab their first win of the conference season, but ran into a wall on offense following a quick start. The Lady Lions cruised to 9-1 at home this season with a 76-46 win over the Badgers.

How It Happened

Wisconsin started off the first quarter hitting just about every shot. Going 6-7 from the field prior to the media timeout, the Badgers opened up a 13-8 lead at its peak. Still, the Lady Lions used tough defense to increase Wisconsin’s turnovers and limit its opportunities. Teniya Page and Lindsey Spann heated up from the field late in the opening 10 minutes to level the score 18-18 at the end of the first.

Wisconsin’s offensive prowess started to slow down toward the end of the first quarter and continued into the second, while Penn State’s scoring momentum came to a full stop in the quarter. It quickly turned into a defensive grudge match for most of the second quarter with neither team able to gain more than a one possession lead.

The Lady Lions started to find a groove late in the second quarter much like it did in the first quarter. No one from Penn State managed to end up in double figures during the first half, but eight different players registered points to help the Lady Lions head into the break 36-26 over Wisconsin.

Penn State continued to pick apart the Badgers in the third quarter. After some even play in its opening minutes, the Lady Lions went on a 9-0 run within the span of a minute thanks to a few turnovers and a crucial Lindsey Spann three-pointer. The dominant quarter continued after the media timeout as Penn State went into the final 10 minutes of play leading 58-34.

The Lady Lions would not slow down. It may have been a lackluster start, but they took it to the Badgers following that first quarter media timeout in an absolute blowout in the BJC. They finished the game with an easy 76-46 win.

Player Of The Game

Lindsey Spann | Guard | Redshirt Junior

Spann was crucial all over the floor for the Lady Lions. Her scoring midway through the first quarter got them out of a funk as they dominated the rest of the way. She finished with 17 points and three made from beyond the arc.

What’s Next

Penn State is back at home Thursday night to take on Nebraska. Tipoff against the Cornhuskers is at 7 p.m. and can be seen live on BTN Plus.