New Lion LaunchPad SLO Coming To Dorms For Entrepreneurs

Beginning in the fall of 2017, a Special Living Option will be offered to up to 20 incoming freshmen interested in entrepreneurship. This Special Living Option will be called the Lion LaunchPad SLO and will open the door to unique undergraduate experiences for freshmen looking to learn more about innovation.

The Lion LaunchPad SLO will become another program in the Lion LaunchPad arsenal. This Special Living Option will complement student innovators and programs like Global Entrepreneurship Week, Happy Valley LaunchBox, and Hack PSU. Penn State administrator Anne Hoag and co-director of Lion LaunchPad described the new Special Living Option as “a place where students can live and collaborate with others who share their passion for starting something new — whether that’s a movement, a nonprofit, a business, or anything that inspires them to innovate.”

Students taking part in this Special Living Option will live in North Halls and will have access to field trips, workspaces, and more. Students from any college or major will have the opportunity to live in this SLO.

The selection process has not yet been finalized, but new information on the living opportunity will be posted on the Penn State Special Living Option website as it becomes available.