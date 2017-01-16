Overheard During Syllabus Week

Syllabus week is a time of mixed emotions — while it is fun to go out every night of the week, you also have to deal with early classes the next morning and treacherous weather walking home late at night.

This year, “spring” Sylly Week featured slippery sidewalks that made the walk home a disaster for some. While it did get ugly at some points, there’s no doubt that spring syllabus week 2017 will be one to remember. Without further adieu, here are some quotes that perfectly capture the essence of Sylly Week 2K17:

Girl wearing sweatpants: “Groutfits. Groutfits every day this week for class.”

Girl with a pretty good threesome radar: “She doesn’t want some side action, she wants that double action.”

Guy who’s on a very strict schedule: “I’ve done coke four straight days, but only because it’s sylly week. I’m only doing it on the weekends starting Monday,”

Crying girl: “Someone spilled their drink all over me and it’s really cold and now it’s gonna freeze.”

Her friend: “That’s not that bad! You’re like a margarita!”

Employee of the month: “I went to work drunk on Monday, I can’t go in drunk again tomorrow.”

Girl who knows her limits: “I really don’t wanna finish my drink before we leave.”

Her friend who hates being wasteful: “Just put it in the fridge and drink it before your afternoon class tomorrow.”

A true champion: “I just chased Tito’s with Fireball.”

Girl who’s willing to make sacrifices: “Wearing a skirt in this weather was totally worth getting laid tonight.”

Girl carrying an empty case of Miller Lite and an empty case of wine to the dumpster at 8:30 a.m.: “I’m still so fucked up, I can’t believe I’m going to class. They should say ‘Your blood alcohol level has to be less than X to go to class.'”

Girl to the tune of “Singin’ In The Rain” on the iciest Sylly Week night in recent memory: “I’M SLIPPIN IN THE RAIN. JUST SLIPPIN IN THE RAIN.”

Not Kim Kardashian: “I want to post this selfie but it’s 2 a.m. and no one will see it.”

Dude sliding down the street in his Timbs: “So glad that Terry Pegula decided to spend the money to turn the whole campus into an ice rink tonight!”

Overheard by numerous people: “I SLIPPED AND FELL AND BROKE MY PHONE OMG.”

A disgruntled girl: “I fell down and now I’m all wet.”

Michael Scott, probably: “THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID!”