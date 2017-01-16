You are at:»»»Police Respond To Armed Robbery At W. Aaron Drive Uni-Mart
uni-mart police night w aaron drive

Police Respond To Armed Robbery At W. Aaron Drive Uni-Mart

0
By on Downtown, News

Ferguson and Patton Township Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart on W. Aaron Drive near Atherton Street just after 8 p.m., as first reported by the Centre Daily Times.

Police told the CDT that three males allegedly entered the Uni-Mart and started shooting off a round of ammunition. The three suspects then fled on foot toward the Best Buy on North Atherton Street where police are not sure whether they continued on foot or got into a vehicle. Police are also still determining if any money or products were demanded or stolen.

No injuries were reported on the scene but Ferguson Police are asking people to avoid the area and remain vigilant. The suspects are described as three black males — though police have yet to provide a more detailed description — and the investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

Lexi Shimkonis

Lexi is one of Onward State's Managing Editors, which really just means she doesn't sleep much. A junior studying Civil Engineering, Lexi comes from "Spring City," PA (technically). Please email questions and/or pleas for an Instagram caption to [email protected], or for a more intimate bond, follow her on Twitter @lexshimko.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.