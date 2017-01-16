Police Respond To Armed Robbery At W. Aaron Drive Uni-Mart

Ferguson and Patton Township Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart on W. Aaron Drive near Atherton Street just after 8 p.m., as first reported by the Centre Daily Times.

Police told the CDT that three males allegedly entered the Uni-Mart and started shooting off a round of ammunition. The three suspects then fled on foot toward the Best Buy on North Atherton Street where police are not sure whether they continued on foot or got into a vehicle. Police are also still determining if any money or products were demanded or stolen.

No injuries were reported on the scene but Ferguson Police are asking people to avoid the area and remain vigilant. The suspects are described as three black males — though police have yet to provide a more detailed description — and the investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.