Chase Berger Named Big Ten Hockey First Star Of The Week

A day after the Penn State hockey rose to the program’s first No.1 ranking, the honors continued to roll into Hockey Valley. Sophomore forward Chase Berger was named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week after a strong weekend.

In the Nittany Lions’ series sweep of Michigan State, Berger netted three goals and had an assist. Berger registered the game-winner to give Penn State a 5-3 win over the Spartans on Saturday.

Also named Big Ten Stars of the Week were Minnesota forward Vinni Lettieri and Ohio State goalie Christian Frey. Berger and the Nittany Lions will matchup against Frey for the second time this season this weekend at Pegula. Oh, and get out all your white gear from football season — it’s going to be a White Out.