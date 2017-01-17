Homecoming 2017 Set For Early November

Mark your calendars students, alumni, and Penn State fans of all ages. Homecoming announced this morning that this year’s FTG festivities are set for Sunday, November 5 through Sunday, November 12, later than the traditional mid-October dates of the last two years and late September date of 2014.

We are excited to announce that the 2017 Homecoming Game and Penn State Military Appreciation Game will be held Nov. 11 against the Rutgers! pic.twitter.com/6g3PBfhLte — PSU Homecoming (@PSUHOMECOMING) January 17, 2017

The week of events and traditions will culminate in the Homecoming game against Rutgers, which will also be the Military Appreciation Game. One benefit of the late game means it could be an exciting time for a Penn State football team on the hunt for the playoffs.

“Penn State Homecoming is very excited to have the unique opportunity to work in collaboration with Military Appreciation Week,” Homecoming 2017 Executive Director Jillian Susi said in a release. “We look forward to organizing events to celebrate pride and tradition for the whole Penn State community to enjoy.”

More information about Homecoming — including the Grand Marshal and concert headliner — will be released as the year progresses. Keep an eye out for the Homecoming theme, which will be unveiled in exactly one month during THON weekend, and the Homecoming logo to be revealed during the Blue-White Game.