OS Reviews: Findlay Commons’ New Additions

Findlay Commons underwent some pretty notable renovations recently — some of which include features like a new buffet and a revamped grocery store. The new all-you-can-eat buffet option doesn’t disappoint. Market East, Findlay’s new convenience store, also contains many more options than Good 2 Go ever did. The shop gives students more variety for snacks and healthier choices like fruit, vegetables, and yogurt.

Here’s what our staff had to say about the glo up:

Allison Wulfhorst

The new grocery store is a huge improvement from the previous one. One of the most exciting things for a fruit enthusiast like myself is being able to purchase fresh fruit so close to my dorm. It’s wonderful to have such a wide selection of food so close by now. It’s almost dangerous, seeing as many of my meal points have been sucked away by the alluring items I have to walk by every day. The buffet is also a great addition to the variety of food court options. The options may be limited compared to places like Pollock and West, but the area is very nice and has enough to keep people coming back. The menus change constantly so the dining commons aren’t limited to the same food everyday. Hopefully Penn State will expand its food selection in the future, but other than that, it’s a welcome and necessary change.

Cori Bugenhagen

Findlay Commons improvements have been happening so quickly, it’s almost hard to keep up. With the new semester beginning, the old “Good 2 Go” was closed and a new store was built. The new convenience store has a much larger variety of fresh foods, as well as frozen foods because of the additional space. Personally, I love the new Market East, especially because it’s almost like a supermarket that has everything (including my favorite mango salsa!)

Matthew Sniegowski

I lived off à la cart burgers, fries, and breakfast sandwiches for the past semester, so when I heard Findlay Commons in East was finally getting a buffet and other places to eat, I couldn’t wait to come back and try it all out. The new sushi place opened up late into the fall semester and was a massive hit, running out of food multiple times during opening week. It offered California rolls, Shrimp, and shiitake rolls for the first couple weeks, later expanding to Salmon rolls and other wraps. The sushi is the exact same as all the other sushi places in dining halls around campus and is surprisingly good for on-campus sushi. In East, however, sushi is closed until sometime in February.

The buffet is the best addition to East dining by far. The place is always packed with freshmen dying to get a taste of something other than the usual burgers, pizza, and salad. The night I went, they were serving Chicken Tandoori, garlic roast pork, macaroni and cheese, Naan, and much more. Compared to the other buffets, there isn’t as large of a selection to eat. However, compared to the Findlay Dining options last semester, it’s like walking into a Golden Corral. The menu changes daily, and the food always meets or exceeds expectations. I have not heard anything negative about the new buffet from anyone, and as the semester settles down, I hope to see very broad and unique menu selections appear throughout.

The new Market East that replaced the Good 2 Go is phenomenal. It is essentially the old store on steroids. There’s fresh fruit, massive refrigerated sections, coffee machines, and even a milkshake machine. It has just about anything you could ever need as a student. Overall, I give the buffet and the sushi both a 7.5/10 and the new Market East a 9/10.

Emma Dieter

Freshman year is a time for exploration. You live on your own for the first time, you get a roommate, and you are exposed to the nightmare that is dorm food. Lucky for us class of 2020 freshmen, East has stepped up its dining game with a lot of renovations. My own personal favorite is the new convenience store in Findlay. That’s right, move over Good 2 Go — there’s a new convenience store in town, and it’s already a million times better than Good 2 Go ever was. To start, it has a milkshake machine. I’m not going to lie, I’ve already visited this particular feature at least five times in the past week. It’ll probably be a hotspot for me for the rest of the semester. But don’t be fooled — the convenience store also implemented a lot of new healthy options as well. There are a couple fruit stands that sell apples, kiwi, and avocados. I’m an avid fruit lover, and having these new additions at my disposal is making the thought of starting a new semester seem a little less daunting.

Photos by: Cori Bugenhagen and Matthew Sniegowski