OS Reviews: Findlay Commons’ New Additions

Findlay Commons underwent some pretty notable renovations recently — some of which include features like a new buffet and a revamped grocery store. The new all-you-can-eat buffet option doesn’t disappoint. Market East, Findlay’s new convenience store, also contains many more options than Good 2 Go ever did. The shop gives students more variety for snacks and healthier choices like fruit, vegetables, and yogurt.
Here’s what our staff had to say about the glo up:
Allison Wulfhorst
The new grocery store is a huge improvement from the previous one. One of the most exciting things for a fruit enthusiast like myself is being able to purchase fresh fruit so close to my dorm. It’s wonderful to have such a wide selection of food so close by now. It’s almost dangerous, seeing as many of my meal points have been sucked away by the alluring items I have to walk by every day. The buffet is also a great addition to the variety of food court options. The options may be limited compared to places like Pollock and West, but the area is very nice and has enough to keep people coming back. The menus change constantly so the dining commons aren’t limited to the same food everyday. Hopefully Penn State will expand its food selection in the future, but other than that, it’s a welcome and necessary change.
Cori Bugenhagen
Findlay Commons improvements have been happening so quickly, it’s almost hard to keep up. With the new semester beginning, the old “Good 2 Go” was closed and a new store was built. The new convenience store has a much larger variety of fresh foods, as well as frozen foods because of the additional space. Personally, I love the new Market East, especially because it’s almost like a supermarket that has everything (including my favorite mango salsa!)
Matthew Sniegowski
Emma Dieter
Freshman year is a time for exploration. You live on your own for the first time, you get a roommate, and you are exposed to the nightmare that is dorm food. Lucky for us class of 2020 freshmen, East has stepped up its dining game with a lot of renovations. My own personal favorite is the new convenience store in Findlay. That’s right, move over Good 2 Go — there’s a new convenience store in town, and it’s already a million times better than Good 2 Go ever was. To start, it has a milkshake machine. I’m not going to lie, I’ve already visited this particular feature at least five times in the past week. It’ll probably be a hotspot for me for the rest of the semester. But don’t be fooled — the convenience store also implemented a lot of new healthy options as well. There are a couple fruit stands that sell apples, kiwi, and avocados. I’m an avid fruit lover, and having these new additions at my disposal is making the thought of starting a new semester seem a little less daunting.
Photos by: Cori Bugenhagen and Matthew Sniegowski