You are at:»»»Overheard On Twitter: The Thirst For Penn State Football Players Is Real
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 10.11.54 PM

Overheard On Twitter: The Thirst For Penn State Football Players Is Real

0
By on Football, Tomfoolery

Twitter user @nyclieber turned women and men from all walks of life into sex-crazed teens when she posted a picture of Penn State football posing shirtless from one of its Rose Bowl hotel workouts:

The Tweet promptly blew up and it seemed like every one of the 148 responses was more aggressive than the last. The football team eventually caught wind:

See the thirst for yourself, but proceed with caution:

 

 

 

@lifewkc’s dreams are crushed.

 

 

Good lord.

Grant Haley arrived to give the people what they want — @s. Also, stellar crop job from @brelixir.

 

 

I guess this is one reason to apply to Penn State.

 

 

This happened like, 15 times throughout this thread. If any of you end up getting in relationships from this, please submit a Penn State love story to us. What a time to be alive.

 

Yikes.

Photo By: Penn State Football
Share.

About Author

Sara Civian

Sara Civian is one of Onward State's three ridiculously good looking managing editors, a hockey writer at heart, and an Oxford comma Stan. She's a senior majoring in journalism, minoring in history, and living at Bill Pickle's Tap Room. Her favorite pastimes are telling people she's from Boston, watching the Bruins, and meticulously dissecting the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album. She's seen Third Eye Blind live 14 times. If you really hate yourself, you can follow her at @SaraCivian or email her at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.