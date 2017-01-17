Overheard On Twitter: The Thirst For Penn State Football Players Is Real

Twitter user @nyclieber turned women and men from all walks of life into sex-crazed teens when she posted a picture of Penn State football posing shirtless from one of its Rose Bowl hotel workouts:

The Tweet promptly blew up and it seemed like every one of the 148 responses was more aggressive than the last. The football team eventually caught wind:

Well my life is over the entire Penn State football team knows I’m thirsting after them 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CRlHORiMEQ — brianna (@nyclieber) January 16, 2017

See the thirst for yourself, but proceed with caution:

@nyclieber Can we get some @ names? Asking for a friend 🌚🚃 “choo choo” pic.twitter.com/V4Uqs1Nqj3 — Chubs 💕 (@_its_natalie) January 16, 2017

@nyclieber hi ..umm someone find their @ … i just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/xeiuVSu6Em — bby (@kimmiesaelo) January 16, 2017

@lifewkc @nyclieber probably should re-think the placement of one of those arrows because…. issa boyfriend 😊🔪❤ pic.twitter.com/teHJnjB6Md — maya. (@LastName_MAJOR_) January 17, 2017

@lifewkc’s dreams are crushed.

Good lord.

@nyclieber who dis in the back though👀? I see you bae 😜 pic.twitter.com/NoaWgALuFO — Rose Gold (@brelixir) January 16, 2017

Grant Haley arrived to give the people what they want — @s. Also, stellar crop job from @brelixir.

I guess this is one reason to apply to Penn State.

This happened like, 15 times throughout this thread. If any of you end up getting in relationships from this, please submit a Penn State love story to us. What a time to be alive.

@nyclieber yall on here lusting after my brother😂💀😭 — Z.🤑🍍🍾 (@zohe101) January 16, 2017

Yikes.