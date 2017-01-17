Overheard On Twitter: The Thirst For Penn State Football Players Is Real

Twitter user @nyclieber turned women and men from all walks of life into sex-crazed teens when she posted a picture of Penn State football posing shirtless from one of its Rose Bowl hotel workouts:
I’m honestly sweating pic.twitter.com/HsdJOmXkfY
— brianna (@nyclieber) January 16, 2017
The Tweet promptly blew up and it seemed like every one of the 148 responses was more aggressive than the last. The football team eventually caught wind:
Well my life is over the entire Penn State football team knows I’m thirsting after them 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CRlHORiMEQ
— brianna (@nyclieber) January 16, 2017
See the thirst for yourself, but proceed with caution:
@nyclieber Can we get some @ names? Asking for a friend 🌚🚃 “choo choo” pic.twitter.com/V4Uqs1Nqj3
@nyclieber hi ..umm someone find their @ … i just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/xeiuVSu6Em
@nyclieber i’m not even gone act picky 😅 pic.twitter.com/wNhbaWoBqU
@lifewkc @nyclieber probably should re-think the placement of one of those arrows because…. issa boyfriend 😊🔪❤ pic.twitter.com/teHJnjB6Md
@lifewkc’s dreams are crushed.
@nyclieber pic.twitter.com/NMHl75IusM
@nyclieber im stuck between goofy, white cap, preppy looking, and chocolate 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Km27DXFOWC
@nyclieber pic.twitter.com/6Fs6SMzOdQ
Good lord.
@nyclieber who dis in the back though👀? I see you bae 😜 pic.twitter.com/NoaWgALuFO
@brelixir @nyclieber @KOAFARMER
Grant Haley arrived to give the people what they want — @s. Also, stellar crop job from @brelixir.
@nyclieber pic.twitter.com/TmAo02RbV9
@nyclieber pic.twitter.com/aqGFZuaCAk
I guess this is one reason to apply to Penn State.
@nyclieber omw to penn state like pic.twitter.com/qRF9d0vj9R
@nyclieber since twitter wanna be helpful…whats his @ 👀 pic.twitter.com/sVM1qakNen
@saandyrobles @nyclieber @KAlston_20 you’re welcome
This happened like, 15 times throughout this thread. If any of you end up getting in relationships from this, please submit a Penn State love story to us. What a time to be alive.
@nyclieber how bout that girl though 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/3eOapZFu9K
@nyclieber yall on here lusting after my brother😂💀😭
Yikes.