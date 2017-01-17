You are at:»»»Penn State Hockey Forward Liam Folkes Makes NCAA’s Top Plays Of The Week
Liam Folkes and teammates Penn State Hockey vs Canisius

Penn State Hockey Forward Liam Folkes Makes NCAA’s Top Plays Of The Week

Athletics

Liam Folkes managed to score from behind the goal line during No. 1 Penn State hockey’s sweep of Michigan State over the weekend, so naturally he made the NCAA’s Top Plays of the Week. The freshman forward comes in at No. 3 in the rankings with his game-winner in Friday’s 5-2 victory over Michigan State, trailing only nearly-impossible goalie maneuvers.

Fast-forward to 30 seconds and see for yourself (or, you know, watch the whole thing):

Here’s a slower look:

 

Rookie Brett Murray assisted the goal for his first-ever point as a Nittany Lion. At the post-game presser, he admitted he was surprised the puck even went in because of the ridiculous angle. Penn State hockey isn’t exactly shy when it comes to shooting the puck.

The Nittany Lions are back at Pegula this weekend for their second series with Ohio State.

Photo By: Staff
