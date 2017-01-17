Tell Us Your Craziest State College Uber Stories

Penn State clearly likes to Uber everywhere. In fact, your Uber ride might even be one of the most eventful parts of your night out. For this reason alone, we want to hear all about your most outrageous Uber experiences.

Uber came to State College in 2015 and has quickly become a staple of Penn State nightlife, especially in the harsh winter weather. Whether your Uber driver told you his/her entire life story or threatened to kick you out of the car, anything is possible the minute you choose to hop in that vehicle. We want to hear about it — the good, the bad, and the ugly. Submissions must include rides taken in State College, as well as rides that you have participated in or paid for yourself.