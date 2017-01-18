State Of State To Host Discussion On Sexual Misconduct

State of State will host a roundtable discussion on sexual misconduct titled “Awareness, Prevention, & Action,” from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Thursday in 134 HUB. The discussion will center on the university’s current standings on sexual misconduct and how attendees can promote awareness, prevention, and action on campus.

Organizations like Stand for State, the Center for Women Students, the Commission for Women, the Office of Student Conduct, the Interfraternity Council (IFC), the Panhellenic Council, and the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response will be in attendance to provide insight from their particular areas of the university and to help lead the discussion.

The event aims to provide information about topics like bystander intervention, reporting misconduct, Counseling and Psychological Services, and peer support.

All students, faculty, and other community members are invited to attend and share their opinions and ideas on sexual misconduct awareness, prevention, and action. The Sexual Violence and Prevention Roundtable is co-sponsoring the event.

In addition to smaller events like this roundtable discussion, State of State’s annual conference will be held February 11. You can register online here for this year’s conference, which will spotlight both student and faculty speakers which have yet to be released.