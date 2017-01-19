Help Provide Feedback On What The New LionPATH Will Look Like

If there’s one unanimous opinion among Penn State students, parents, and teachers, it’s that LionPATH sucks.

Ever since the new system was unveiled last spring it has faced scrutiny for its confusing navigation and ugly user interface. Fortunately, LionPATH administrators have heard the concerns and are planning to roll out an updated system soon.

UPUA announced this week that students will have the opportunity to help shape LionPATH as administrators attempt to solve some of its issues. UPUA is looking for 100 students who want to test the new site before it is launched and provide comment. If you’re interested in joining this group you can email [email protected].

Project LionPATH — the team that has been working on implementing the new system for the last eight years and works on updates and troubleshooting — also launched a new site to allow all students to provide feedback and recommendations for LionPATH. The site will also provide updates to students about what is going on with LionPATH.

As of now the student update and outreach site doesn’t have much information about any LionPATH updates, but rest assured that Project LionPATH and a group of student leaders have been working on it. The new interface and design is allegedly tenfold better than what we’re dealing with now. The only previously unknown information on the site is the list of students who make up the LionPATH Student Advisory Committee.

There is also a list of resources on the site for students, parents, and others to use to make their way around LionPATH and related issues, including FAQs, online tutorials, and a #ShamelessPromo for the LionPATH Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also contact Project LionPATH on the new site, where students are encouraged to provide feedback and comments on LionPATH (even if they are just the curses you mumble when trying to find the degree audit feature).

So, a new LionPATH is coming and you can help make sure it doesn’t suck as much as the first attempt. I guess it can’t really get any worse.