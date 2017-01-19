You are at:»»»[PHOTOS] New Bagel Crust Now Open On Westerly Parkway
Bagel Crust

[PHOTOS] New Bagel Crust Now Open On Westerly Parkway

0
By on Downtown

Though it’s been serving up Sunday morning rainbow bagels on Calder since 2014, Bagel Crust officially opened its second location this semester on Westerly Parkway, just off South Atherton St. With quirky decorations and a cozy vibe, this round bank-turned-bagel joint is anything but ordinary.

Bagel Crust

Bagel Crust must plan on staying long enough to get comfortable, as a permanent mosaic lines the walk.

Ceiling built-ins highlight the building's unique radial architecture.

Ceiling built-ins highlight the building’s unique radial architecture as customers wait to order.

Bagel Crust

We counted more than a dozen different types of bagels on hand.

 

Bagel Crust

What’s a morning bagel without a dose of caffeine?

Bagel Crust

Even the counters feature Bagel Crust’s signature logo — a bagel with a bite already taken.

 

Bagel Crust

Signs adorn the walls around the building, but this logo, made of pipes, is particularly creative.

Bagel Crust

Pipe-themed artwork even lines the countertops.

Bagel Crust

Bagel Crust remembers its campus roots with some Penn State artwork.

Bagel Crust

Even on a gloomy day, it’s hard to be disappointed when you’re buying a bagel from a bagel-shaped building.

Photo By: Joshua Lee
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.