[PHOTOS] New Bagel Crust Now Open On Westerly Parkway

Though it’s been serving up Sunday morning rainbow bagels on Calder since 2014, Bagel Crust officially opened its second location this semester on Westerly Parkway, just off South Atherton St. With quirky decorations and a cozy vibe, this round bank-turned-bagel joint is anything but ordinary.
Bagel Crust must plan on staying long enough to get comfortable, as a permanent mosaic lines the walk.
Ceiling built-ins highlight the building’s unique radial architecture as customers wait to order.
We counted more than a dozen different types of bagels on hand.
What’s a morning bagel without a dose of caffeine?
Even the counters feature Bagel Crust’s signature logo — a bagel with a bite already taken.
Signs adorn the walls around the building, but this logo, made of pipes, is particularly creative.
Pipe-themed artwork even lines the countertops.
Bagel Crust remembers its campus roots with some Penn State artwork.
Even on a gloomy day, it’s hard to be disappointed when you’re buying a bagel from a bagel-shaped building.