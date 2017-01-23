You are at:»»»DOTD: Football Commits Flash Their Dance Moves In Beaver Stadium
2017-01-22

DOTD: Football Commits Flash Their Dance Moves In Beaver Stadium

With National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1 drawing ever closer, James Franklin and his staff fired up the Beaver Stadium lights for Penn State’s biggest recruiting weekend of the 2017 cycle.

While it certainly allowed for a glimpse of the gameday experience in Happy Valley, the highlight of the visit was arguably the future Nittany Lions’ dance moves.

Robert Matos, the father of four-star defensive end Yetur Matos, tweeted out another picture of the recruits posing on the field.

This group has clearly formed a strong bond already. Four are already enrolled in classes, allowing them to participate in spring practice and the Blue-White Game on April 22. The other 14 (and perhaps a few more) will arrive this summer.

What better way to cap a weekend in State College than marvel at Beaver Stadium under the lights?

Photo By: Robert Matos
