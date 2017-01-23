Penn State Football Adds FCS Transfer In Cornerback Jabari Butler

The Nittany Lions added some depth at cornerback after adding Abilene Christian transfer Jabari Butler to the roster.

Butler’s addition gives the Nittany Lions 11 listed cornerbacks on the roster. The 5-foot-11, 180 lb Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) product, who joined the Nittany Lions as a walk-on, was productive in his freshman season for the Wildcats notching six interceptions while earning Freshman of the Year honors. He was a 2015 All-Southland Conference selection while earning lofty preseason accolades for 2016.

Listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals, Butler also held offers from Wyoming, Rice, Sacramento State, and Tulane before landing with the Wildcats. His last visit to Penn State’s campus was on Nov. 26 for the regular season finale against Michigan State.

Butler will have plenty of competition ahead of him for spots in a young and talented secondary.