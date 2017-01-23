State College’s Pete Haffner Offered Walk-On Spot With Penn State

State College Area High School linebacker Pete Haffner announced on Twitter that he received a preferred walk-on offer from Penn State. The 6’1 Little Lion has a chance to join fellow State College High alumnus Adam De Boef on the roster, who walked-on to the program with the 2014 class.

Excited to pick up a preferred walk-on offer to Penn State!! pic.twitter.com/ga2P8QmrvQ — Pete Haffner (@haffnerpete) January 20, 2017

Haffner had a stellar senior season, nabbing a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division Co-Defensive MVP honor along side Penn State commit, Damion Barber.

Haffner was also named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State team in a year where he tallied 86 tackles and five sacks on the defensive side of the ball. As a running back, he accounted for 545 rushing yards on the offensive side — helping lead State College to a share of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title.

You can check out some of Haffner’s highlights on both sides of the ball during his time with Little Lions on Hudl. With great instincts on the defensive line, he is a hard hitter that has a knack for getting into the backfield.

Penn State has a solid history of walk-on players contributing on Saturday’s in Happy Valley, most recently with Brandon Smith stepping up this year due to the numerous injuries that the Nittany Lions incurred at the linebacker position.