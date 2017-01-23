You Can Buy A Cup Made From A Beaver Stadium Goal Post

Vintage Penn State apparel and knickknacks are always a source of pride for die-hard Penn State fans. Bonding with alumni over a special State-themed souvenir is a great way to start a conversation and make connections with fellow Nittany Lions.

If you like to collect (and brag about) your specialty Penn State mementos, then you’re in luck. You can now buy a pencil holder made from a 1993-2011 Beaver Stadium goal post for the whopping price of $99.99 right here.

The description of the cup holder reads:

“This sublimated pencil cup holder is made out of a piece of goal post from Beaver Stadium from 1993-2011. It is officially licensed by the NCAA. The sublimated plate measures 3″ x 3″ while the diameter measures 3.5″. Due to the authentic nature of this item, no two are the same. Each goal post pencil cup holder may have various cuts, scratches and wear and tear due to being used over the course of several years.”

To some, it’s just an old cup. To others, it’s a beautiful reminder of the glory days.