Bo Nickal Honored As Big Ten Wrestler Of The Week

There have been few things that wrestler Bo Nickal hasn’t done this season. On Tuesday, the second-ranked 184-pounder checked off another box on an already decorated redshirt sophomore season. He received his first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor of the season.

The award comes on the heels of Nickal’s dramatic first period fall over No. 5 Sammy Brooks of Iowa on Friday night where he pinned him with a counter-cradle 38 seconds into the bout. That pin changed the tides of No. 2 Penn State’s 26-11 dual win over No. 3 Iowa, silencing the always rowdy Carver-Hawkeyes Arena crowd which had just been reinvigorated by a big win at 174 lbs. that had moments before cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to 12-11.

That pin was Nickal’s tenth of the season and extended his undefeated start to 12-0.

During his redshirt freshman season, Nickal won the award twice. He is the second Nittany Lion to be honored this year, after teammate and top-ranked 157 lbs. wrestler Jason Nolf received the laurels earlier this month.