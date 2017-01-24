Cameron Wake And Sean Lee Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Two Penn Staters — Cameron Wake and Sean Lee — were selected to play with the NFL’s best at the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl this weekend in Orlando, Florida.

Miami Dolphins’ defensive end Cameron Wake will make his fifth Pro Bowl appearance in eight seasons. He played in three-straight Pro Bowls from 2012-2014, but was not selected last season after tearing his Achilles tendon in game seven of the regular season.

Some questioned whether he would be able to return to top form after the injury, but Wake’s rehab proved successful as he helped the Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2009. Wake finished the season with 29 tackles, 11.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception.

Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Sean Lee was a noticeable snub when the Pro Bowl roster was originally released in December, but he was added to the roster earlier this week as a replacement for the injured Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers.

This will be Lee’s second Pro Bowl appearance of his career as he was selected to be an alternate last season. Lee was credited with 145 tackles this season as he helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to an NFC East title and was named first team All-Pro.

NaVarro Bowman and Tampa Hali represented the Nittany Lions at the 2016 Pro Bowl, but will not be making another appearance this season.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will kick off from the Citrus Bowl on Sunday at 8 p.m. and can be seen live on ESPN.