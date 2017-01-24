TEDxPSU Announces 2017 Speakers, Registration

The TED conference series will return to State College for its seventh annual TEDxPSU conference, this year dubbed “Breach” to be held February 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Schwab Auditorium. This year’s conference will feature 11 speakers, including some Penn State students and faculty. To reserve your spot at TEDxPSU, register for free online here. Here’s a summary of the lineup, with biographical information courtesy of TEDxPSU.

Brian Davis

Davis is a student at Penn State passionate about student activism and serving others. He will speak about dismantling contemporary police brutality through the lens of basketball.

Jonathan Marks



Marks is currently the director of the bioethics program at Penn State; he’s also affiliate faculty with the Rock Ethics Institute, the Philosophy Department, Penn State Law, the School of International Affairs, and the Huck Institute for the Life Sciences. He will speak about redefining the global concepts of conflict and compromise.

Dr. Tim Simpson



Simpson is a Penn State professor of mechanical and industrial engineering who’s been working with 3D printing for nearly 20 years. He’ll speak about how 3D printing can bridge the gaps between different disciplines.

Cecilia McGough



McGonough is a student in the Schreyer Hoors College studying astronomy and astrophisics. She’s also the founder and CEO of the soon to launch non-profit Students with Schizophrenia. Her talk is called “I am not a monster: schizophrenia.”

Glenn Ruse, Jr.

Ruse is a 2007 Penn State alumnus working as a production editor with Taylor and Francis Group in Philadelphia. He will use Cicero (106-43 BC) as a lens for understanding the rise of Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election.

Matt Stumpf

Stumpf is trained as a minister, but has a background in psychology, communications, leadership, behavioral health, and public speaking. He’s actively involved in the student community at Penn State Altoona, working to motivate people to engage in meaningful conversation. Stumpf will use the analogy of ‘White Noise’ to emphasize that your voice should not be drowned out by outside noises.

Theresa Vescio



Vescio is a professor of psychology and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies. She’ll speak about how men fear losing their masculinity when compared to women in a male dominant environment.

Peter Buckland

Buckland is the Academic Programs Fellow at Penn State’s Sustainability Institute. He’s also been studying, teaching, composing, and performing music since his childhood. Buckland will talk about a timeline of events and how prominent historical events are described in thrash metal music.

Bella Glanville

Bella Glanville is a high school senior, model, and founder of the Lovekidz foundation. She’ll speak about adding a new perspective to self-love and redefining the word ‘hate’ as a Vogue model.

Bruno Descaves

Descaves earned his undergraduate degree in physics and his masters in performing arts in researching and building marionettes. He will speak about using marionettes to connect with the objects we encounter in our day to day lives.

Claudia Williams



Williams is an adjunct professor at Penn State Harrisburg who founded The Human Zone and Frientorship. She will speak on transforming leaders and making great places to work.