Performing Arts Council Instrumental Concert

Performing Arts Council To Host First Collaborative Instrumental Concert

The Performing Arts Council will showcase several Penn State instrumental groups at its first collaborative concert on Thursday, January 26. The concert will be held at Heritage Hall in the HUB at 8 p.m. as part of the PAC’s “Empower and Create” series.

The event will feature a range of musical groups including the Penn State Flute Choir, the Society for Indian Music and Arts, Penn State Taiko, ROAR Brass Ensemble, and the Cello Club. Two soloists — pianist Maeve Berry and violinist Michael Divino — will also perform.

The concert is free and open to the public, but tickets are required to enter Heritage Hall. Tickets will be available for pick-up at the PAC table on the first floor of the HUB on the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Performers will also be distributing tickets. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

