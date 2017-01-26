You are at:»»»Penn State Decommit Dylan Rivers: ‘I Didn’t Have A Relationship With Coach Franklin’
James Franklin Penn State Football vs. Maryland 2016

Penn State Decommit Dylan Rivers: ‘I Didn’t Have A Relationship With Coach Franklin’

Football, News

Four-star Virginia linebacker Dylan Rivers flipped his commitment on Sunday from Penn State to Virginia Tech.

The Class of 2017 verbal commit elaborated on his decision to leave James Franklin’s team to play for the Hokies in an interview with Brad Fauber of The Northern Virginia Daily, saying that he “didn’t have a relationship with Coach Franklin” and that Franklin “didn’t interact with me as well as [Virginia Tech’s] Coach Fuente did.”

On the flip side, Rivers had a more “intimate” relationship with his primary recruiter, defensive coordinator Brent Pry.

During a visit to Happy Valley last weekend, he realized that Penn State “wasn’t the school for me.” While in town, he had a conversation with Pry.

“It wasn’t a conversation I wanted to have,” Rivers said. “It’s not a conversation I wanted to have with anyone. Coach Pry and I are so close, it kind of hurt a little bit. It got pretty emotional.”

H/T PennLive.com

Photo By: Alex Bauer
