Penn State Decommit Dylan Rivers: ‘I Didn’t Have A Relationship With Coach Franklin’

Four-star Virginia linebacker Dylan Rivers flipped his commitment on Sunday from Penn State to Virginia Tech.

“I didn’t have a relationship with Coach Franklin,” Rivers said. “We never talked or anything like that and Coach Fuente was hitting my phone up left and right, calling me. Just simple things like, ‘send me a picture of you on a snowboard, snowboarding on the mountain’ and stuff. Just things like that, trying to build not just a football relationship but a friendship. That stood out to me. I’m a family man so, you know, stuff like that just stood out to me a little bit more. Coach Franklin, he was good but he just didn’t interact with me as well as Coach Fuente did.”

The Class of 2017 verbal commit elaborated on his decision to leave James Franklin’s team to play for the Hokies in an interview with Brad Fauber of The Northern Virginia Daily, saying that he “didn’t have a relationship with Coach Franklin” and that Franklin “didn’t interact with me as well as [Virginia Tech’s] Coach Fuente did.”

On the flip side, Rivers had a more “intimate” relationship with his primary recruiter, defensive coordinator Brent Pry.

During a visit to Happy Valley last weekend, he realized that Penn State “wasn’t the school for me.” While in town, he had a conversation with Pry.

“It wasn’t a conversation I wanted to have,” Rivers said. “It’s not a conversation I wanted to have with anyone. Coach Pry and I are so close, it kind of hurt a little bit. It got pretty emotional.”