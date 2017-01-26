You are at:»»»Shred Your Ex At PMan’s Anti-Valentines Day Party
FullSizeRender (10)

Shred Your Ex At PMan’s Anti-Valentines Day Party

By on Entertainment, News

February is rapidly approaching, and you know what that means. You’ve started to notice all the heart-shaped chocolate popping up in McLanahan’s. You’ve become hyper-aware of couples holding hands in 100 Thomas and all the other disgusting things couples do. It’s Valentine’s season, baby.

If you’re fresh off a break up, this obviously sucks. Breaking up in a college town is not easy — maybe you have to see your ex in class, maybe he/she still hangs around your favorite bar, or maybe you even run a certain Penn State news website together.

Primanti Bros. is here for you. The Hiester St. bar affectionally referred to as PMan (it’s not PMans, don’t @ me) is throwing a “Broken Hearts party” on Valentine’s day. And yes, there will be a shredder.

A sign outside the bar describes the idea: Bring a picture of your ex, tell everyone why you hate that ex (yikes), and shred the picture.

The jury’s out on if this will the the funniest or saddest Valentine’s Day party of all time, but it’ll definitely be interesting. Stop by PMan February 14 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. if you have some things you need to get off your chest. Misery loves company.

Photo By: Sara Civian
