Westside Stadium Bar Closed, Seeking New Ownership

Westside Stadium Bar and Grill officially closed its doors on December 21, according to the Centre Daily Times. The bar opened in State College in 2010 at 1301 W. College Ave.
“Just wasn’t making it,” owner Matt Letizell told the Centre Daily Times. “I’m looking to sell.” Letizell said he had two offers on Thursday, although nothing was set in stone.
In our 2015 March Madness bracket, Westside Stadium was slated as a No. 8 seed with 1.3 percent of the initial vote. It was ultimately knocked out of contention in the next round by Cafe 210 West, which went on to be voted the No. 2 Downtown State College Bar in a close loss to the Phyrst.
Photo By: StateCollege.com