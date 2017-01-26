You Can Now Track The Campus Shuttle With The TransLoc Rider App

We’ve said it before — the campus shuttle is Penn State’s best kept secret. If you’ve never ridden it before, you’re definitely missing out. Not only is the campus shuttle super reliable (it comes every 15 minutes), but it will probably take you pretty close to your desired destination. The list of stops is too good to be true and it doesn’t cost any money.

To make it even better, you can now track the campus shuttle using the Transloc Rider app. The shuttle operates from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and the vehicles make their way to each stop every 15 minutes. This means if you get to the stop one minute late, you could be stuck waiting for 14 more minutes. But with the new app, you can easily prevent this waiting period and save some valuable time.

The app lets you track the bus in real time, get accurate predictions of when the shuttle will arrive at your stop, save your favorite stops and routes, set customized alerts, and receive system-wide announcements about the shuttle service. Eventually, the CATA Loop and Link routes will also show up on the TransLoc Rider app.

If your campus commute includes far away places like the Business Building or Katz — or you’re just tired of cramming onto the CATA bus with everyone else — give the campus shuttle a try. After all, there’s an app for that.