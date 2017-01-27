Cameron Wake Named Pro Football Focus Comeback Player Of The Year

Pro Football Focus named former Penn State defensive end Cameron Wake its 2016 Comeback Player of the Year after returning from an Achilles tear that forced him to miss the final nine games of the 2015 season.

Wake has played his last eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins after spending a few months in 2005 with the New York Giants practice squad and two years in the CFL with the BC Lions. At 34, he wasn’t ready to end his career just yet and instead put together a career year — garnering his fifth Pro Bowl selection and third All-Pro honor.

Wake terrorized opposing quarterbacks this fall, recording 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception. He led the team in forced fumbles and more than doubled his next closest teammate in sacks.

You can catch Wake and fellow Penn Stater Sean Lee in the Pro Bowl this Sunday on ESPN at 8 p.m.