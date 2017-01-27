State Of State Announces Speakers For 2017 Conference ‘Innovate The State’

The theme for this year’s State of State conference will be “Innovate the State,” the organization announced today via social media. The conference is scheduled for February 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Alumni Hall — you can register online here.

The organization, which aims to facilitate conversation about issues in the Penn State community, also announced speakers and its overall topics for the conference. Before the conference, State of State will also unveil the opening speaker.

Here’s a summary of what you can expect to hear about during State of State 2017.

Our Community Responsibility

The first set of speakers will focus on how we can become more involved in the greater Penn State and State College communities. This set will feature five speakers.

Director of Student Legal Services Kelly Mroz

Nittany Valley Society President Chris Buchignani

Former Interfraternity Council President Will Quaranta

Former Panhellenic Council President Madeline Strasser

UPUA President Terry Ford

Sustainable Practices

The second set of speakers will discuss how we can make Penn State more sustainable and how actions that seem innocent can affect the environment. This set will feature four speakers.

Fossil Free PSU Executive Director Nate Larkin

Student Farm Club President Kayly Hoch

Sustainability Institute Student Program Coordinator Doug Goodstein

Former Sustainability Institute Director Erik Foley

Serving Our Penn State Family

The final set of speakers will talk about students and people in the Penn State community who are overlooked, like graduate students and young professionals. This set will feature five speakers.