State Of State Announces Speakers For 2017 Conference ‘Innovate The State’

The theme for this year’s State of State conference will be “Innovate the State,” the organization announced today via social media. The conference is scheduled for February 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Alumni Hall — you can register online here.
The organization, which aims to facilitate conversation about issues in the Penn State community, also announced speakers and its overall topics for the conference. Before the conference, State of State will also unveil the opening speaker.
Here’s a summary of what you can expect to hear about during State of State 2017.
Our Community Responsibility
The first set of speakers will focus on how we can become more involved in the greater Penn State and State College communities. This set will feature five speakers.
- Director of Student Legal Services Kelly Mroz
- Nittany Valley Society President Chris Buchignani
- Former Interfraternity Council President Will Quaranta
- Former Panhellenic Council President Madeline Strasser
- UPUA President Terry Ford
Sustainable Practices
The second set of speakers will discuss how we can make Penn State more sustainable and how actions that seem innocent can affect the environment. This set will feature four speakers.
- Fossil Free PSU Executive Director Nate Larkin
- Student Farm Club President Kayly Hoch
- Sustainability Institute Student Program Coordinator Doug Goodstein
- Former Sustainability Institute Director Erik Foley
Serving Our Penn State Family
The final set of speakers will talk about students and people in the Penn State community who are overlooked, like graduate students and young professionals. This set will feature five speakers.
- Lion’s Pantry Co-President Jaden Rankin-Wahlers
- WINGS Founder Maria Walls
- Graduate Student Anthony Pinter
- Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford
- Career Services Director Bob Orndorff