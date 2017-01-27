Your Guide To Essential Daylong Fashion

Daylong season, while glorious, can be a confusing time for the fashion savvy. Every weekend is different, but the rain, snow, wind, ice, and mud are no match for Penn Staters that are ready to party. It’s always good to prepare yourself for the weather conditions, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look great doing it.

Daylong fashion is a realm of its own, so we created a guide to the essentials — the staple pieces you can mix and match all semester long to create the perfect outfit:

Girls

Denim: The best thing about denim is its versatility. Buy a sturdy pair of jeans and you can roll them up, rip them, get them dirty, and then cut them up when it gets warmer. Denim mini-skirts are (somehow) making their way back into college fashion, so they’re a good option for warmer weather too if you like them. Denim jackets may or may not make you look as cool as Bruce Springsteen as you shotgun that natty.

Flannels: Ah, flannels. They’re cheap, they’re warm, and they’re wonderful. You buy a ton in different colors and wear them over a T-shirt, a tank top, or wrap it around your waist when the weather is fickle. They work with nearly everything. The 90s are back.

Cropped sweatshirts: Cropped sweatshirts are perfect daylong wear because they work in several conditions. They keep your arms warm when it’s a little too cold, but allow a nice breeze in when it warms up. You can either buy one cropped or customize one to your preferred length.

Beer-themed shirts: Corona, Budweiser, or whatever your choice may be, this is the best way to enjoy your favorite beer without spillage and stains. They also let everyone know that you think doing alcohol is cool.

Penn State Grandma/Grandpa shirt: We don’t know why this is a thing, but it is. There’s something beautifully paradoxical about daylonging in a shirt that’s meant for one of your grandparents, so wear it with pride for your dear old folks.

Graphic tank tops: These middle school-style tops made their way to the college scene, but they’re much more grown up now. Slogans on graphic tanks evolved from “‘Rawr’ Means I Love You in Dinosaur” to “Catch Flights Not Feelings” and slid their way into the daylong scene.

Fur vests and fleece jackets: It’s the fracket scenario all over again — why spend your money on something expensive when it’s just going to get dirty or stolen? The only difference is that you’ll be wearing your coat in broad daylight, so you want it to be cute. A fur vest or an over-sized fleece jacket over a plain top is classic daylong attire.

Converse: High-top, low-top, black, white, dirty, or clean — they’re a go-to shoe that will last you more than a few parties. Converse are always good for a quick turnaround (when you need to run home and change before you go back our for the night).

Snow boots and rain boots: We all know frat floors get pretty muddy during any daylong. If you don’t want to screw up your favorite canvas shoes, lace up those boots and head out to frat land. You can walk around freely without worrying about your feet getting wet or your shoes getting grimy.

Beanies: Beanies with a little pom-pom on top add a chill vibe to your outfit while keeping you warm. Pair it with some jeans and a flannel, and you’re good to go. Didn’t your mom always tell you to wear a hat when it’s cold?

Dad hats: You know exactly what we’re talking about.

Cheap Sunglasses: Once again, there’s no need to take a chance on your favorite aviators. Run downtown and buy yourself a cheap pair just for daylongs to keep the sun and the drinks out of your eyes.

Guys

Jerseys: This is all you need.