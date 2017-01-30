DMAIG To Reveal Mosaic At The HUB During THON Weekend

Penn State’s Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group (DMAIG) will reveal the DMAIG Mosaic on Friday, Feb. 18 at 11:00 a.m. outside the THON Store at the HUB. The mosaic took several years to complete and contains a collection of photographs submitted by students, alumni, and THON supporters/volunteers from around the world.

The project raised more than $47,000 for THON and the mosaic includes a photo from every THON from 1973-2016. THON is happening right up the street at the BJC during the reveal, so those who cannot attend the event can view a live-stream on the DMAIG Facebook page. You can also view an online, interactive version of the mosaic here.

DMAIG is an affiliate group of the Penn State Alumni Association; the organization’s goal is to continue to connect students and alumni who care about THON. The mosiac — which contains 1,600 photographs — will be the first permanent installation on the University Park campus by an alumni interest group. If you’re #FTK but won’t be at THON Friday, stop by the HUB to give the mosaic some love — and maybe even find yourself within the sea of photos.