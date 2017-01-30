Four-Star LB Ellis Brooks Commits To Penn State

Penn State added a key piece to its 2017 recruiting class Monday with the verbal commitment of four-star linebacker Ellis Brooks.

Brooks, who hails from Richmond, Va., is considered the nation’s 13th-ranked inside linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was a two-time state champion at Benedictine College Prep (2014-15). The Under Armour All-American initially committed to Duke last March, but opened things up in May before taking official visits to Maryland, Northwestern, LSU, Oregon, and Penn State.

Landing Brooks became priority No. 1 for Brent Pry immediately following four-star Dylan Rivers’ flip to Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-2, 233-pound Brooks is the third linebacker to pick the Nittany Lions this cycle, joining early enrollee Brelin Faison-Walden and Brailyn Franklin.

With National Signing Day just around on the corner on Wednesday, Penn State’s coaching staff is putting the final touches on the nation’s No. 15 recruiting haul, which is now up to 19 members.

You can check out Brooks’ Hudl highlight reel right here.

Welcome to Happy Valley, Ellis!