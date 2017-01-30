You are at:»»»LGBTQA Resource Center To Hold Semester’s First Student Ally Training Seminar
LGBTQA Resource Center To Hold Semester’s First Student Ally Training Seminar

The LGBTQA Resource Center will hold its first Student Ally Training session of the semester on Tuesday, January 31.

The seminar, designed for both LGBTQA students and allies, is described by the center as “peer-to-peer interactive training” meant to teach attendees about “appropriate responses to realistic struggles and acts of bias, and reflect upon [their]own experiences.”

Last semester’s training session was presented at a UPUA meeting to garner support, but was ultimately cancelled due to lack of attendance.

The training event will take place in 302 Boucke from 5 to 7 p.m. Undergraduate and graduate students are invited to attend and can reserve a spot here.

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a sophomore majoring in print and digital journalism and a writer for Onward State. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia." She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

