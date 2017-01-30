Midget Wrestling Is Back At The Newly Re-Opened Champs Downtown

Prepare for a royal rumble of… minuscule proportions?

This Tuesday, everyone’s favorite event, Little Mania: Ultimate Midget Wrestling, will make its much anticipated return to the newly re-opened Champs Downtown for the third time for what’s sure to be another classic showdown on the canvas.

Oh Yes, you heard us right. Ultimate. Midget. Wrestling. Featuring tiny fighters, a tiny ring, but gigantic excitement.

The return is sure to be an absolute thriller, as Little Mania will be hosted in the newly renovated basement at Champs. The past two installments of Midget Wrestling have been an outstanding hit, and brought in scores of fans to get drunk and watch midgets tussle in the little ring.

To get a little taste of the atmosphere of the past two events, check out our staff’s classic “Overheard” from midget wrestling. “Admission: $10. Seeing little people beat the crap out of each other: Priceless.”

Tickets are on sale now at Local Whiskey. Reserved ringside seating cost $25, advanced sale general admission costs $10, and general admission at the door costs $15. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Be sure to follow along with Onward State for all your midget wrestling needs.