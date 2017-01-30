Penn Staters Turn In Quiet Performances In Thrilling Pro Bowl

This year’s Pro Bowl — the NFL’s annual all-star competition — was unlike previous contests in that it was actually enjoyable to watch. Some might even go as far to use “thrilling” as a descriptor of the game — unheard of for a game that typically underwhelms.

The AFC squad wound up winning a tight contest 20-13 thanks to Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and his instinctual interception near the goal line and subsequent lateral to cornerback Aquib Talib that helped seal the deal for his team.

Penn State had a pair of representatives on hand in Orlando for the event playing against one another on opposing teams. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee was arguably the most productive run-stopping defender in the league this year after leading his team with a career-high 145 tackles. He played only a marginal role in last night’s Pro Bowl notching a single tackle.

After being limited to seven games due to injury in 2015, Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Cameron Wake rebounded with a vengeance this season to lead the team in sacks with 11.5 on the season. He didn’t record any statistics in the Pro Bowl, but the experience left a lasting impact on a player who took a more unorthodox path to the NFL.

He spoke with the Palm Beach Post over the weekend about his time in Orlando. “If you think about this situation, you’re sitting down at breakfast with the best football minds in the world,” Wake said. “You literally can’t pay for that kind of experience, just sitting around the pool or for lunch or just hanging out in the locker room with the guys you’re usually trying to kill and tear their head off and you’re just talking football and talking life. It’s literally invaluable. That’s always been the most important thing to me.”