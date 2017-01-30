Three Nittany Lions Nominated For Hobey Baker Award

Midway through its most successful season to date, No. 6 Penn State had three players selected for the ballot of college hockey’s Heisman Trophy — the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. The fan vote with a list of all nominations is here and will stay open through March 5.

Sophomore forward Andrew Sturtz along with freshmen forward Denis Smirnov and goalie Peyton Jones earned the three nominations — the most ever for the Nittany Lions and tied for the most this season with Minnesota.

In the past, Penn State secured a total of three nominations with Casey Bailey, Taylor Holstrom, and Luke Juha taking those honors.

Buffalo-native Sturtz is tied atop the goal-scoring list in the Big Ten at the moment with 17 goals after burying two last weekend against Princeton.

First-year goalie Jones broke the school record for most wins in a single season after the victory over Michigan State in early January, currently with 14.

Smirnov, the Big Ten freshmen leader in points, goals, and assists, broke the school record for points (29) and assists (18) from a freshman in a single season.

This trio, along with the rest of the Nittany Lions, will be back in action this weekend for their toughest test yet against No. 7 Minnesota.