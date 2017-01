It’s not Big Ten football, but it’ll help fill the void in our hearts until Blue and White weekend. Here are some of our favorite pump-up tracks to get you psyched for this Sunday’s Superbowl game.

With respect to all the Falcon and Patriots fans out there, we also sprinkled in some tunes specifically relevant to Atlanta and New England. Stream this bad boy while you and your gang are whipping up some buff chick dip.