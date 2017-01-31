Penn State Global Programs Launches Website After Executive Order On Immigration

The Penn State Office for Global Programs released a message tonight about Donald Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration announcing that it has created a website to help Penn State international students and faculty navigate this situation.

“As you are all aware, the events of the past week concerning President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration has the potential for significant impact of a segment of our international student/scholar and faculty population,” Vice Provost of Global Programs Michael Adewumi wrote. “Following President Barron’ statement on this issue, Provost Jones directed our Office to do everything we can to provide support, guidance, and advice to this group, and we are.”

Adewumi goes on to say the university has created a website to deal with any questions on the newly-created issues. The website summarizes the latest information available on the executive order and its impact on international students and also provides contact information for staff who can help answer students’ questions.

Penn Staters can e-mail the Director of International Students & Scholars Advising Masume Assaf (assaf@psu.edu) or visit the Directorate of International Students & Scholars during advising hours on Monday and Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The website also includes a list of frequently asked questions and different on-campus resources that may be helpful to those affected by U.S. Immigration Policy changes.