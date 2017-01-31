Signing Day Preview From The Recruits’ Twitter Accounts

With National Signing Day less than 24 hours away, the new recruits are all over Twitter letting the world know when and where they’ll be announcing their decisions, showing support for fellow classmates, or even throwing some serious shade at other players. Here’s a compilation of some tweets from Penn State verbal commits and other targets for whom James Franklin will have to sit tight and wait on their decision.

The big news yesterday was that Penn State landed four-star linebacker Ellis Brooks. It was a quick process for James Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff after Dylan Rivers flipped from Penn State to Virginia Tech last week — only offering Brooks a scholarship after the Rivers news.

Penn State commit Brailyn Franklin was fairly happy with Brooks’ decision in wake of a certain player’s decision to shy away from the Nittany Lions.

Rain drop drop top you decommit we going to find someone better for that spot spot…spot! Migos said it best 😂😂😂 — Feb.10th♒️🌹™ (@prettiboi_23bra) January 30, 2017

Early enrollee Lamont Wade was excited when some potential future teammates were on campus last week for an official visit. He made sure that everyone who is committed or still considering Penn State was visible in the picture. As for the others…well, he let the folks know who wasn’t part of 2017 class anymore.

That's gangggggggg PSU 2017 Class 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/K2UkpC88aH — Tre8 (@Goony_38) January 24, 2017

Offensive lineman CJ Thorpe peeped the other linemen in his class, and he’s certainly not lacking any confidence when it comes to looks.

We can all tell who the best Lookin O-lineman in our class is 😅 https://t.co/b9X9pMFMq3 — CJ Thorpe (@Truk_Savage) January 30, 2017

2017 quarterback Sean Clifford is seen here signing a helmet much to the amusement of Franklin. Wednesday he’ll be signing his letter of intent when he officially becomes a Nittany Lion.

Two weeks til it's official! Great weekend in Happy Valley #WeAre 🦁 pic.twitter.com/aUhiyyDhPC — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) January 22, 2017

Four-star defensive tackle Fred Hansard is trying to do some last-minute recruiting to bring another member to the Wild Dogs in four-star recruit Elijah Conliffe.

Come join the family Big Dog 🦁🙇🏾 @ElijahPrime #WeAre — Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard56) January 31, 2017

Potential four-star cornerback recruit Tariq Castro-Fields was originally slated to make his announcement last week but tweeted instead that he’ll keep everyone in suspense until signing day in order to be completely positive about his decision.

Penn State hosted four-star wide receiver Mark Webb this past weekend on an official visit. The wide out from the Philadelphia area is already committed to Georgia, but decided to check out Penn State anyway. It’s probably safe to say he couldn’t be flipped.

🐶🐶sic em '17🐶🐶 — XVIII (@humblehead_mark) January 29, 2017

An interesting recruit to watch out for tomorrow is Mac Hippenhammer. The three-star wide receiver is a verbal commit to Penn State but was recently offered by Notre Dame. 247 Sports currently has its crystal ball prediction set on Hippenhammer flipping on signing day, but his last tweet is him at State College for a visit. Stay tuned for this one.

📍 — Mac Hippenhammer (@machipp2) January 20, 2017

Signing day is an exciting time for players, coaches, and fans alike, and Penn State football has made it easy for fans to follow along with the action Wednesday. Stay tuned for any potential last-minute fireworks from recruits leading up to their official signatures.