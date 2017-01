Tell Us Your Penn State Confessions

There are more than 40,000 students at Penn State and every single one has a story to tell. We all see things differently in classes, sporting events, parties, and even restaurants downtown. Aside from the stuff you’d expect — like being in different clubs and coming from different hometowns — a lot of Penn Staters have all kinds of other secrets.

Some people might actually like eating Canyon Pizza sober while maybe others think a certain bar is overrated. While some students may find their professor attractive, others have confessions that are not safe to be published with their name on the internet.¬†We’re looking for the former, the latter, and everything in between.

Have a guilty pleasure? Something unusual and out of the ordinary? Strong opinion? Or maybe just a funny story? We’d love to hear about it. Send your anonymous confession to [email protected].

Don’t tell us a story about your friend or a peer unless you have their permission because that’s kind of scummy, and though we won’t technically have any way to know, you’ll always be “that” guy/girl.