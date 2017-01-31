Tell Us Your Penn State Confessions

There are more than 40,000 students at Penn State and every single one has a story to tell. We all see things differently in classes, sporting events, parties, and even restaurants downtown. Aside from the stuff you’d expect — like being in different clubs and coming from different hometowns — a lot of Penn Staters have all kinds of other secrets.

Some people might actually like eating Canyon Pizza sober while maybe others think a certain bar is overrated. While some students may find their professor attractive, others have confessions that are not safe to be published with their name on the internet. We’re looking for the former, the latter, and everything in between.

Have a guilty pleasure? Something unusual and out of the ordinary? Strong opinion? Or maybe just a funny story? We’d love to hear about it. Send your anonymous confession to [email protected].

Don’t tell us a story about your friend or a peer unless you have their permission because that’s kind of scummy, and though we won’t technically have any way to know, you’ll always be “that” guy/girl.