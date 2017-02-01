Beaver Stadium Renovation Plans To Be Unveiled This Month

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said this morning that Penn State’s master facilities plan, which includes long-awaited details on Beaver Stadium renovations, will be unveiled at the end of the month, according to StateCollege.com.

The university originally announced a summer 2016 release, but later pushed the date back to October. The master plan reportedly contains plans for the next 20 years in facilities improvements on campus.

Some details of potential Beaver Stadium renovations were released in July, namely plans that would reduce its overall seating capacity (read: no longer #107kStrong). At that time, Barbour said she anticipated seating to remain above 100,000. These plans also noted additional improvements to Beaver Stadium bathroom and concessions facilities.

“The beauty of how we will hopefully go about this is number one, everyone is going to benefit,” Barbour noted previously. “The renovation of Beaver Stadium isn’t going to be 100% about club seats and premium seat and suites. It’s going to be about improved restrooms and egress and concourses and concessions and a wide seat. So I believe everyone who cares about Penn State football is going to benefit from these renovations.”