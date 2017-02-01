Four-Star CB Tariq Castro-Fields Signs With Penn State

James Franklin and his staff landed their top remaining 2017 target in four-star cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, who picked the Nittany Lions over Alabama and Maryland on National Signing Day.

Truly blessed to be committed to Penn State University! #WeAre 🔵⚪️#GODBLESS pic.twitter.com/1u1n6KQAIE — Tariq Castro-Fields (@ayeewonton) February 1, 2017

Castro-Fields hails from the same high school as redshirt freshman corner Zech McPhearson — Riverdale Baptist in Upper Marlboro, Md. He’s considered the nation’s 26th-ranked corner and the fifth-best prospect out of Maryland this cycle, according to 247Sports.

Castro-Fields has the length cornerback coach Terry Smith covets, checking in at 6-foot-1 with a deceptively quick stride. After all, he was a dangerous punt returner on the high school level and routinely made reservations for six on special teams.

Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class is up to 21 members and almost certainly finalized. Though he’ll arrive on campus with a crowded depth chart at his position, Castro-Fields and fellow corners Lamont Wade, Donovan Johnson, and D.J. Brown could have a chance to show what they can do as freshmen. Odds are a few will use their redshirt, however.

You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.

Welcome to Penn State, Tariq!