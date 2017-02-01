Penn State Basketball Falls To Indiana In Triple Overtime

Penn State (12-11 4-6) traveled to Bloomington on Wednesday night looking for revenge against the Hoosiers (15-8 5-5). The last time these Big Ten foes faced off Indiana hit a three-pointer at the buzzer for a 78-75 victory over the Nittany Lions. Penn State tried to hang on to momentum after defeating Illinois 71-67 at home last Saturday. Its overtime efforts weren’t enough as it fell to the Hoosiers 110-102.

How it happened

Penn State was hitting shots at a steady pace in the first half, shooting 50 percent from the field and more than 45 percent from behind the three-point line. Its offense was doing its part early on, but the defense failed to pick up the slack.

Indiana compiled more than seven first half offensive rebounds which helped it score 46 points as a whole in the first 20 minutes of regulation. The Nittany Lions went into the half down nine with a score of 46-37. Penn State came out to redeem itself in the second half, storming back to outscore the Hoosiers 35-26. Lamar Stevens was a big part of the apparent comeback — the 6-foot-7 freshman finished the game with 26 points and eight rebounds.

The Nittany Lions were able to notch things up at 72 when the buzzer hit triple zeroes at the end of regulation.

Indiana sophomore Thomas Bryant was unstoppable. The 6-foot-10 255lb. center finished the game posting a double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Penn State big men Mike Watkins and Julian Moore were no match for Bryant as he dominated the paint the entire game.

The first two overtimes were extremely competitive with Penn State and Indiana trading baskets, but free throws ultimately lost the game for the Nittany Lions. Penn State finished 17-29 from the stripe and it missed several crucial free throws in the first two overtimes that could have sealed the game.

Heading into the third overtime, Indiana started hot with a large lead, and things didn’t get any better for Penn State when Tony Carr fouled out. Carr was one of the main reasons the Lions got as far as they did. He finished with 23 points 14 assists and 5 rebounds — the most assists Penn Stater’s posted since the 70s. Indiana’s large lea in the final overtime was insurmountable as Penn State dropped a thriller 110-102.

What’s next

Penn State is back in the BJC against Rutgers this Saturday at 1 p.m.