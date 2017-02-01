School Of Theatre To Bring Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ To The Playhouse

Penn State’s School of Theatre is going angsty.

The school is bringing American Idiot, the musical inspired by Green Day’s seventh album of the same name, to the Playhouse Theatre. There will be 10 shows total from February 17-25 — one show each evening starting at 7:30 p.m. (with doors opening at 6 p.m.) and two matinées on Saturday, February 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.

There will also be two preview shows on February 14 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the preview and matinée, $25 for the evening, and $12.50 for any show for Penn State students with their valid student ID. In addition, the opening night reception (February 17) is available for $30. Though that doesn’t include a show ticket, it does however include pre-show hors d’ouevres and post-show desserts.

American Idiot was released in 2004 and adapted into a musical in 2009. It was performed on Broadway and won a multitude of awards, including two Tonys for Best Scenic Design of a Musical and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.

The story follows Johnny, also known as “Jesus of Suburbia,” and his two friends, Tunny and Will, as they look for meaning in a restricted, suburban, post-9/11 world. The songs featured on the record have to do with issues surrounding society and the government, which reflect where the story begins and ends.

The cast of this nationally toured musical made its way to Penn State in 2012 and now it’s the School of Theatre’s turn to recreate this punk rock opera. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.