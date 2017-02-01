Teniya Page’s Career-High Not Enough In Lady Lions 87-72 Loss To No. 14 Ohio State

Penn State (14-8, 4-6 Big Ten) started a two-game road trip in hopes of conquering some of its away jitters. No. 14 Ohio State (20-5, 10-1 Big Ten) has dominated its home floor, as well as the Big Ten, and was too much for the Lady Lions to grab their first win outside the Bryce Jordan Center in the conference slate. Buckeyes’ star Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points en route to helping the team get its sixth-straight win 87-72.

How It Happened

Coquese Washington stuck with her recent lineup decisions as Lindsey Spann came off the bench and Jaida Travascio-Green and Sierra Moore started. Penn State got out to a very early 5-4 lead in the opening quarter, but that was about it for keeping this clash competitive.

Ohio State took control with a 14-2 run, knocking down 67% of its shots and forcing the Lady Lions to call a timeout to stop the bleeding. The Buckeyes slightly extended their lead by the end of the period, heading into the second quarter up 26-15.

Ohio State’s sophomore transfer out of Duke Sierra Calhoun was the first into double digits for the Buckeyes as they continued to keep the Lady Lions at a distance in the second quarter. Her 11 points led the team as it had a 44-29 at the half.

Big Ten Player of the Year favorite Kelsey Mitchell finished the first half with nine points, but took over the game in the third quarter for Ohio State. The junior guard put up another 14 points to pass her conference-leading 22.8 season average and push the Buckeyes further and further out of reach for Penn State.

Penn State sophomore guard Teniya Page did her part to keep the Lady Lions afloat on the road. She had 24 points by the end quarter and was on her way to a career-high. Kaliyah Mitchell thought she had cut the Lady Lions’ deficit to 12 with a half-court buzzer beater, but the refs waved it off and it was confirmed with video review she didn’t get the shot off in time.

The Buckeyes led 68-53 heading into the fourth quarter and Penn State couldn’t do much of anything to bring itself into contention. Ohio State finished with three in double digits as it went on to grab its 10th win of the Big Ten season 87-72 over the Lady Lions.

Player Of The Game

Teniya Page | Guard | Sophomore

It was a tough loss for her team, but on a career day for the most consistent producer on Penn State, she scored 32 points that helped the Lady Lions avoid a complete blowout to one of the nation’s best teams.

What’s Next

Another difficult test for Penn State is on Sunday at Northwestern. Tipoff against the Wildcats is at 3 p.m. and can be seen live on BTN.