Three-Star 2017 Defensive Tackle Corey Bolds Picks Penn State Over Alabama, Clemson

Happy National Signing Day, everybody! You know what’s better than piping hot coffee and a nice breakfast sandwich? Starting your morning off with news that Penn State secured a commitment from three-star defensive tackle Corey Bolds from Paramus Catholic in New Jersey — also the alma mater of former University of Michigan star Jabrill Peppers.

At 6-foot-3, 280 lbs, Bolds — who’ll join the Class of 2017 — has plenty of lateral quickness and can move to get penetration and make plays in the backfield. Penn State Director of Performance Enhancement Dwight Galt will likely want to mold Bolds into a bigger player — at 280 lbs, he’s got room to grow on his frame. Expect James Franklin and Co. to try and get Bolds up near the 300 lb range — size is important for interior linemen, especially in the Big Ten — as they set their sights on the future on the defensive side of the ball.

Bolds figures to team up quite nicely with pass-rushers Shane Simmons and Shaka Toney down the road — a pleasing thought for Penn State fans across the nation. Just take a look at what he’s capable of once he reaches the backfield.

Bolds’ star ranking shouldn’t be factored in as heavily when evaluating him as a recruit; the defensive tackle’s offer sheet is head-turning to say the least. He fielded offers from Alabama, Clemson — the last two National Champions — along with Tennessee, Louisville, and Michigan. Bolds was recruited relatively hard by Clemson — specifically by defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

The Nittany Lions now have the No. 15 recruiting class in the nation for 2017 ahead of programs like Miami, UCLA, Virginia Tech, and Washington.

It seems the Nittany Lions got themselves a good one to start National Signing Day 2017.