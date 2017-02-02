Penn State Football Checks In At No. 5 in ESPN’s Post Signing Day Rankings

As many expected, Penn State will be at the forefront of college football in 2017 after its impressive breakout season and Rose Bowl performance.

The 2017 Nittany Lions’ national recognition started today with the release of ESPN’s Way-too-early CFB Top 25 for next season, as they trail only four schools: Ohio State, USC, Florida State and Alabama.

Although these rankings don’t mean anything and have no actual bearings on the preseason rankings that come out in the fall, it’s nice to see Penn State football being respected again. This team is extremely talented and barring any major injuries in the off-season, fans can expect to see Penn State mixing it up with the top programs in the country come August.

The Nittany Lions compiled the No. 15 recruiting class in the nation according to 247 Sports. Here’s ESPN’s full list: