Penn State Has The Fourth Highest Number Of Students Impacted By The Immigration Ban

According to a new list by Business Insider, Penn State is one of the ten universities with the highest number of students affected by President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Business Insider received a report from College Factual, a college research website, who collected data from the Department of Homeland Security. College Factual searched for the number of student visas granted in 2015, the most recent year the data was available for, and found the ten schools with the highest number of students from the seven countries impacted by the executive order.

Eight out of ten schools on the list have over 200 students affected by the immigration ban. Penn State came in fourth with 227 students, only behind Texas A&M, USC, and Northeastern. University spokeswoman Lisa Powers told Onward State in a statement yesterday there are around 200 students affected at Penn State, but did not confirm a specific number.

College Factual also estimated the yearly revenue loss for each university if all of those students were deported, although this certainly should not be the primary concern of the schools with students affected by the ban. Because the data didn’t distinguish what kind of degree the students were pursuing, the website assumed all students were pursuing a bachelor’s degree. If all 227 students impacted by the executive order at Penn State are undergraduate students, Penn State would lose $11.1 million in tuition, room and board, and other fees if they have their visas revoked.