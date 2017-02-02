Three-Star 2018 PA Linebacker Charlie Katshir Commits To Penn State

After all the National Signing Day madness Wednesday, James Franklin still had another recruit to bring into the fold on his birthday with the commitment of 2018 three-star linebacker Charlie Katshir.

Katshir, a Cumberland Valley High School star out of Mechanicsburg, Pa., chose to play for the Nittany Lions ahead of other offers from Pitt, Rutgers, West Virginia, Boston College, and Virginia.

“It’s truly an honor,” Katshir told PennLive last summer about the offer to play for Penn State. “I was very excited because I’ve been up to Penn State a bunch of times and I grew up watching PSU games. [Head coach James Franklin] decided to offer because he said I was the perfect fit for Penn State and wanted me to come to Happy Valley.”

The three-star prospect is listed as the No. 38 best linebacker in the country and the No. 15 best player in the state. At 6’3 and 198 lbs, Katshir has the physique to be a safety, but also the talent to play outside linebacker for the Nittany Lions.

Katshir is a friend of fellow 2018 commit, the nation’s top tight end Zack Kuntz.

Congrats to my boy @CKatshir on finally joining the family!! WE ARE forever brotha!! Love you man!🦁⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/pA4FUzrejG — Zack Kuntz (@zackkuntz_717) February 2, 2017

With this commitment, Penn State now has eight hard commits in the Class of 2018 — shooting it back to the No. 1 spot on 247 Sports’ recruiting rankings for the year.