Another High Rise Apartment Complex Planned For Corner Of Atherton And College

Yet another high-rise apartment complex could be erected in State College in the coming years. Collegiate Development Group, based in St. Louis, submitted plans for a potential 447,000 square foot building at the corner of College Ave and Atherton between Calder Way and Burrowes, according to StateCollege.com. The proposed building would take up the entire block.

The complex, which would be called The Residences at College and Atherton, would be 12 stories high and include 232 residential units amassing 725 bedrooms total. There would also be retail stores on the first few floors, similar to other high rises being built in State College — including the one right across the street. If erected, The Residences would be right across from the still-under-construction Metropolitan and, if it ends up anything like the rendering, will create an unnatural, canyon-like city feel on Atherton.

In order to make way for the new complex, four State College businesses would have to be demolished: California Tortilla (which just opened in 2014), West College Realty, Zola, and Golden Wok, as well as two houses. The State College Borough hasn’t had its hands on the plans yet, as they will be submitted to the design review board next week for consideration and comment.

The Residences would be yet another high-rise construction project in State College, dominating the quaint college town skyline that once was. The Fraser Center, which houses Target and H&M, partially opened in the fall after a long period of the lot sitting semi-demolished, but the Hyatt and apartments have yet to be completed. The Metropolitan is the next closest to the sky, with beams and concrete edging higher every day.

There are also two demo-pits, one at the east end of College Ave. that used to be the location of Kildare’s but will eventually house The Rise at State College apartment complex. Also, the building that served as a long-time home to Canyon Pizza and Grillers was torn down just this winter to make way for a seven-story multi-use facility.